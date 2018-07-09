And the Wankley goes to … Sunday Night for its African gangs beat-up
Seven's Sunday Night has been honoured with the prestigious Wankley award for its shoddy "African gangs" story.
Here at Crikey we like to take note and recognise the hard work some journalists do to show why our profession is profoundly distrusted by the public by handing out the coveted Wankley award. Today the honour goes to Sunday Night, for its story yesterday about Melbourne's "African gangs".
The narrative is familiar to Victorians, taken up with particular gusto by the Herald Sun since the 2016 Moomba festival in Melbourne was marred by rioting young criminals. Between the tabloid media and politicians capitalising on law and order panic, the story is that Melbourne was being taken over by violent Sudanese gangs.
