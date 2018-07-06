Sections Menu

Jul 6, 2018

Timor-Leste bugging was our Watergate — except in this version, Nixon wins

Neither Labor nor News Corp are interested in one of the greatest scandals and cover-ups of recent Australian history, the bugging of Timor-Leste.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Collaery Xenophon and Nicholas Cowdery

Nicholas Cowdery QC, Bernard Collaery and Senator Nick Xenophon

Imagine Watergate if the Democrats, and many Republicans, had never been interested in pursuing it. And if the American media -- not just The Washington Post, but the many other newspapers that began putting more and more resources into the story despite Nixon's cover-up -- hadn't bothered. Well, there wouldn't be any Watergate. Nixon would have served out his full two terms and retired as the elder statesman of post-war politics. The break-in at the Democrat headquarters on June 17, 1972, would be a piece of political trivia about one of the worst Democratic campaigns in history, and nothing more.

