The economics of the everyday: how consumers control the coffee market
As the costs of rent and food skyrocket, the little things like coffee and ice cream have mostly stayed the same. How long can that last?
Jul 6, 2018
Have you ever noticed how the prices of things we buy every day can be surprisingly sticky?
Over the past decade, the average price of your morning coffee has crept up by just 20 cents. Chances are your $3 scoop of ice cream in 2008 costs either the same as it did all those years ago or, if you’re unlucky, about $3.15.
