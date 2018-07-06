Sections Menu

Culture

Jul 6, 2018

Rundle: four perfect minutes of pop music

The '70s produced numerous masterpieces, but perhaps none as singular or confounding as 'Isn't it Time'.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Share

The piano riff, simple 12 notes, endlessly beguiling, rises and falls, and John Waite’s voice breaks across it almost immediately: "falling in love was the last thing I had on my mind", and then the pace picks up as the drums start. The atmos is clear, oceanic, as the female vocal line starts and the song rushes to its thundering climax.

Yes, it could only be that acme of the strange genre known as powerpop, The Babys' "Isn’t It Time", a middling hit in its US home, hitting No. 13, but a No. 1 in Australia. It hit the top spot in March 1978, and stayed on the charts for months, in those days when music moved slowly, attached to things. It’s a classic of the non-punk side of the late '70s, a song with the lushness of prog rock shoved into the tight form of the three-minute pop song. It was a distant echo of Phil Spector’s Wall of Sound, of the Beach Boys' "teenage symphony to God"; it sounds like them all in summary.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Culture

You may also like

Topics

6 comments

Join the conversation

The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close