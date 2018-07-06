Sections Menu

Jul 6, 2018

OECD shows workplace deregulation doesn’t work

A new OECD report suggests Workchoices-style industrial relations deregulation doesn't help wages growth or employment, Bernard Keane and Glen Dyer write.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

A new OECD study has debunked long-standing business arguments that industrial relations deregulation will lead to higher wages growth or higher employment.

The study also endorses systems like Australia's where collective bargaining takes place at the enterprise level but allows for coordination across sectors and the economy.

