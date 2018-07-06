Media Files: ABC pulls funding from The Checkout
The Checkout, ABC's consumer affairs show, has fallen victim to the ABC's funding cuts.
The ABC shelves The Checkout, Fairfax back-pedals, Seven announces more cricket commentators, and other media tidbits of the day.
The Checkout checks out. Consumer affairs show The Checkout will not go to another season, following a funding freeze on the ABC's budget. The show announced on Twitter this morning that it was about to start production on a third season, but the ABC had decided not to fund the the show, "citing budget cuts and the relatively high cost of making the show".
