Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Apart from the AFL (689,000 on Seven and 251,000 on Foxtel) and the NRL (675,000 on Nine and 213,000 on Foxtel), a night to forget. The Thursday night ep of MasterChef usually plus a million or more for Ten. Last night was close, but not the lucky door prize -- 996,000. There was a feeling we have seen it all before. It was Seven’s night and that was it. Lot’s of sport tonight and over the weekend. Sleep tight.

In regional markets Seven’s 6pm News was tops with 551,000 people, followed by Seven News/Today Tonight with 487,000, then the 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia with 401,000, the 7pm ABC News with 322,000 and Nine/NBN 6pm News with 296,000.