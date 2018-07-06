Another Fox in Trump’s White House

Donald Trump is virtually a Fox News contributor, so frequent are his interviews with the Murdoch family’s news channel. Rupert Murdoch is virtually a member of the White House staff, so frequent are mentions of his weekly (and sometimes daily) talks with the President. So it will probably come as no surprise that the Trump administration has recruited heavily from Fox.

Overnight, former Fox News co-president, Bill Shine was named as the White House’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications. This comes 14 months after he was let go from Fox over allegations he failed to act on claims of sexual harassment from a string of Fox News female staff and contributors.