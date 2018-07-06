Sections Menu

Media

Jul 6, 2018

Another Fox in Trump’s White House

Former Fox News co-president Bill Shine has been named as the new White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications. It's an extremely controversial pick, but anything but unexpected.

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

Share

Fox News Trump

Donald Trump is virtually a Fox News contributor, so frequent are his interviews with the Murdoch family’s news channel. Rupert Murdoch is virtually a member of the White House staff, so frequent are mentions of his weekly (and sometimes daily) talks with the President. So it will probably come as no surprise that the Trump administration has recruited heavily from Fox.

Overnight, former Fox News co-president, Bill Shine was named as the White House’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications. This comes 14 months after he was let go from Fox over allegations he failed to act on claims of sexual harassment from a string of Fox News female staff and contributors. 

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Media

You may also like

Topics

1 comments

Join the conversation

The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close