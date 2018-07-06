Sections Menu

Jul 6, 2018

ABC using government money on ‘clickbait’: Fairfax

ABC online needs to refocus on regional and "high quality" content according to Fairfax management.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Fairfax Media has argued the ABC is using its government funding to produce clickbait, outbid commercial competitors and siphon audiences away from the commercial sector.

In its submission to the ACCC's competitive neutrality inquiry into the public broadcasters, Fairfax said the ABC was undermining the commercial sector.

