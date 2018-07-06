ABC using government money on ‘clickbait’: Fairfax
ABC online needs to refocus on regional and "high quality" content according to Fairfax management.
Jul 6, 2018
ABC online needs to refocus on regional and "high quality" content according to Fairfax management.
Fairfax Media has argued the ABC is using its government funding to produce clickbait, outbid commercial competitors and siphon audiences away from the commercial sector.
In its submission to the ACCC's competitive neutrality inquiry into the public broadcasters, Fairfax said the ABC was undermining the commercial sector.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.