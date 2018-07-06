Sections Menu

Federal

Jul 6, 2018

A short history of animal antics in Parliament House

The politicians aren't the only animals causing a ruckus at Parliament House.

Eliza Berlage

Freelance writer

Share

Question time is often more like feeding time at the zoo, but wild conduct from MPs aren’t the only animal antics in Parliament House.

Being in Canberra, Parliament House can fulfill tourists’ expectation that Australia is a country where kangaroos are spotted on the street. But while macropods have been papped loitering on the front lawns, the Department of Parliamentary Services said there had been no reports of them jumping the fence. I suppose that’s one less security concern.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Federal

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Join the conversation

The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close