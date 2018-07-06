A short history of animal antics in Parliament House
The politicians aren't the only animals causing a ruckus at Parliament House.
Jul 6, 2018
Question time is often more like feeding time at the zoo, but wild conduct from MPs aren’t the only animal antics in Parliament House.
Being in Canberra, Parliament House can fulfill tourists’ expectation that Australia is a country where kangaroos are spotted on the street. But while macropods have been papped loitering on the front lawns, the Department of Parliamentary Services said there had been no reports of them jumping the fence. I suppose that’s one less security concern.
