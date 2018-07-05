Sections Menu

Jul 5, 2018

Turnbull gives a Gillard-style Gonski on GST

Sometimes governments face political dilemmas that only a big lump of money can fix. Julia Gillard faced one. Now Malcolm Turnbull has his own.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Malcolm Turnbull

Sometimes the taxpayer has to rescue prime ministers from exquisite political dilemmas. So, take a bow, taxpayers, you'll be paying for Malcolm Turnbull's GST "solution" for decades to come. Just like you've been paying for Julia Gillard's Gonski "solution" for years now.

Gillard's problem was that the logic of Gonski was re-allocating education funding toward disadvantaged students. Of course, that was never going to fly for a political party that Mark Latham managed, with impeccable political judgment, to tar with the brush of having a "hit list" of private schools. So everyone had to get extra money in Gillard's version of Gonski to make sure not even the most elite private school in the country missed out. Poor policy, but an absolute political necessity. Only now are Turnbull and Simon Birmingham managing -- bravely -- to undo some of it.

