The media love a financial distress story, as demonstrated by the constant -- and entirely contrived -- claims of rising "mortgage stress". The latest version isn't about residential mortgages, but credit card debt -- or "debt trap" as the Australian Securities and Investments Commission put it yesterday when releasing a new report.

According to ASIC, "18.5% of consumers are struggling with credit card debt ... while credit cards offer flexibility, they can present a debt trap for more than one in six consumers. In June 2017 there were almost 550,000 people in arrears, an additional 930,000 with persistent debt and an additional 435,000 people repeatedly repaying small amounts.”