The Helen Razer glossary for ruling class go-getters

Last year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted 6000 words on the tendencies of history. In surprise news, he did not hold that the history of all hitherto existing societies was that of class struggle. No. All history has necessarily led to a marvellous and democratic thing like Facebook.

Today’s hurly-burly world that brings such enriching and positive advancement to at least 0.00002% of its people moves so fast, the present can be a trial to describe. Even inspirational, brilliant leaders like Zuckerberg, Bezos and Gates struggle to find the language to depict this marvellous moment and all those other, less marvellous, moments that came before.