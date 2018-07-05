The Helen Razer glossary for ruling class go-getters
The Crikey Standing Committee on Deluded English presents a glossary for our go-go times
Jul 5, 2018
The Crikey Standing Committee on Deluded English presents a glossary for our go-go times
Last year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted 6000 words on the tendencies of history. In surprise news, he did not hold that the history of all hitherto existing societies was that of class struggle. No. All history has necessarily led to a marvellous and democratic thing like Facebook.
Today’s hurly-burly world that brings such enriching and positive advancement to at least 0.00002% of its people moves so fast, the present can be a trial to describe. Even inspirational, brilliant leaders like Zuckerberg, Bezos and Gates struggle to find the language to depict this marvellous moment and all those other, less marvellous, moments that came before.
3 thoughts on “The Helen Razer glossary for ruling class go-getters”
Thanks Helen, that’s all clear now. Have you thought of publishing a fully-fledged dictionary of modern pejoratives?
The scales fall away from my eyes.
Good that, H.
Without wishing to resort to the hackneyed, such as ‘the exception makes the rule’ (as applied in your glossary), and assuming you and your readership understand where the Atlantic Council sits along the ‘elites’ spectrum, and how they ply their trade, I found this from the Council to provide a quite solid “WTF?!” moment;
http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/ukrainealert/ukraine-s-got-a-real-problem-with-far-right-violence-and-no-rt-didn-t-write-this-headline
I’m not sure how the recent appointee to the Council’s ranks, he who doth go by the handle “Bellingcat”, took this deviation from standard Council fare but, I doubt it was “well”.