The team changing Australia’s behaviour, one nudge at a time

Ever get the feeling someone else is pulling the strings? It may just be the Australian government. A group called BETA sits inside the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, and they’re setting out to change the way you live your life.

BETA stands for the Behavioural Economics Team of the Australian Government, and they’re experts in the "nudge". Nudges are tiny little ways the government exploits quirks in human cognition to try to change our behaviour. BETA was established in 2016 and they are now ramping up. You may not have been nudged yet, but soon, you surely will be.