Sections Menu

Media Files

Jul 5, 2018

Media Files: Sydney Morning Herald court story ‘breached privacy’

The Australian Press Council has found The Sydney Morning Herald in breach of privacy for a story about a murder case.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Sydney morning herald media file

Press Council finds The Sydney Morning Herald in breach of privacy, Australian TV schedules a few blasts from the past, NSW wins or loses (depending on who you ask), and other media tidbits of the day.

SMH murder story breached privacy. Sydney Morning Herald story about a man fatally stabbed in Sydney unreasonably breached his family's privacy and caused distress, the Australian Press Council has ruled. The article reported on a court hearing about Brian Liston's murder in December 2015, including the details of how he was killed, which were revealed in court. Online, the story had a photo of Liston with his children taken from a funeral booklet which requested those at the funeral not cooperate with the media and respect the family's privacy.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close