Media Files: Sydney Morning Herald court story ‘breached privacy’

Press Council finds The Sydney Morning Herald in breach of privacy, Australian TV schedules a few blasts from the past, NSW wins or loses (depending on who you ask), and other media tidbits of the day.

SMH murder story breached privacy. A Sydney Morning Herald story about a man fatally stabbed in Sydney unreasonably breached his family's privacy and caused distress, the Australian Press Council has ruled. The article reported on a court hearing about Brian Liston's murder in December 2015, including the details of how he was killed, which were revealed in court. Online, the story had a photo of Liston with his children taken from a funeral booklet which requested those at the funeral not cooperate with the media and respect the family's privacy.