Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Forget last night, it’s tonight that matters. Who will I watch, the Swannies v the Cats, or Storm v the Dragons? It’s a good thing the World Cup is having a rest day, though Wimbledon beckons again. Ahead lies the AFL, NRL and the World Cup tomorrow night, plus the start of the Tour De France on Saturday. There are not enough hours or eyeballs.

Last night Seven beat Nine and Ten. Seven would be smart to show The Front Bar live on 7mate in non-AFL markets from now on, seeing its doing Eddie McGuire like a dinner with the bonus of making Sam Newman even more irrelevant. Last night The Front Bar had 360,000 national viewers and 192,000 in Melbourne. The AFL Footy Show on Nine had 260,000 nationally with 136,000 in Melbourne. That’s a hiding from Seven’s effort and another headache for Nine and Eddie McGuire.