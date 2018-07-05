Crikey Worm: divisions over government’s new GST plan

GETTING THE GST OF IT

Treasurer Scott Morrison will today announce plans to remodel the GST distribution system to both tentatively alleviate concerns from larger states and, through added funds, make sure no state is worse off.

Following a year-long review from the Productivity Commission, the ABC reports that the Coalition’s new model will reject the Commission’s advice to cut GST revenue to all states except NSW and WA by better reflecting total wealth of states. First, the government plans to top up WA’s GST share post-mining boom, then add hundreds of millions to the GST pool and, once the changes are in place by 2026/27, ultimately tweak the system to tie the fortunes of smaller states to larger states such as NSW or Victoria.

Reports from states that avoided the Commission’s recommended hit, such as the Adelaide Advertiser ($) and Hobart Mercury ($), have largely been positive over the plans, although The Age/Sydney Morning Herald have led with the reported billions in costs to Victoria and NSW.

HOME SWEET HOME

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has hit back at New Zealand’s acting Prime Minister Winston Peters for criticising Australia’s detention of a minor in adult immigration detention.

According to The Age, Peters has accused Australia of breaching the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in moving a 17-year-old New Zealand citizen from a NSW youth detention centre to Melbourne’s Immigration Transit Accomodation in March, the mental and emotional consequences of which Crikey has outlined previously.

Dutton has in turn said that if New Zealand “want him back, then he’s welcome to get on the first flight out”. The child has lived in NSW with his family since he was 11, and according to lawyer Greg Barns has demonstrated “nothing in his offending that would make him such a danger to the community [that] he has to be removed”.

NEWS FROM THE CAVE

A trapped group of student soccer players and their coach have been given a crash course in swimming and diving, as rescuers work to get them out from underneath a cave in Thailand.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the 13 boys, none of whom can swim, have a group a medics, counsellors, and Thai Navy SEALS working them through possible escape scenarios, including a last-ditch option of diving, as authorities continue to work on an extraction plan.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Very little of what Tony Abbott says is helpful. Damian Drum

The Nationals backbencher speaks for Australia, when discussing the Coalition’s in-fighting over energy.

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Canberra

The federal government is due to release a GST disruption review report.

Darwin

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop will lead a Northern Territory business, tourism and investment showcase with a delegation of 70 Ambassadors and High Commissioners from around 70 nations.

The banking royal commission will continue examining financial issues affecting Indigenous Australians.

Melbourne

Day one of the ten-day Provocare Festival of the Arts 2018, to feature Spencer Tunick’s nude installations.

Artisans of Florence International will present a collection of seven Michelangelo sculptures as part of a Collins Street pop-up exhibition throughout July.

Adelaide

Associate Professor Rebecca Lester will give evidence at the royal commission into the Murray-Darling Basin.

The Independent Commissioner Against Corruption will hold a public hearing into SafeWork SA, with Metropolitan Fire Service chief officer Greg Crossman set to appear.

Organisers for the World Solar Challenge will hold a media call featuring the first team to sign up for the 2019 event, the Australian Technology Network team made up of five universities across Australia.

Burnie, Tasmania

Labor leader Bill Shorten and candidate for Braddon Justine Keaywill tour Wivenhoe Showgrounds.

Brisbane

The Climate Council will launch a new Great Barrier Reef report featuring groundbreaking findings on the frequency of bleaching not only for the GBR but also across global coral reefs.

An Ekka media preview will feature entertainment, animals, major announcements and food and wine.

The Australia China Business Council Queensland will hold a welcome dinner for Air China’s new direct flights between Beijing and Brisbane.

Sydney

A state funeral service will be held in honour of the late Honourable Sir Laurence Street , former Chief Justice of the NSW Supreme Court and Lieutenant-Governor of NSW.

HolonIQ will host “Education in 2030: Five scenarios for the Future of Learning and Talent”, their final stop in a global tour presenting new research.

LMI Group Insurance News will hold the Mansfield Awards 2018, celebrating Australian insurers.

Perth

Sea Shepherd Australia will host a screening of the documentary Albatross, with Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson , Founder of Plastic Free July Rebecca Prince-Ruiz , and Managing Director Sea Shepherd Australia Jeff Hansen .

The Design Kids, Australian Design Radio and Never Not Creative will hold a series of panel discussions on design, community and industry.

Hobart

Genealogist Maree Ring will present “Old Hobart Church Cemeteries and their Records”, a public lecture held as part of the Professional Historians Association of Tasmania’s Lunchtime Lecture series.

Australia

Nominations close at midday local time for those wanting to stand for the Super Saturday byelections in Braddon, Fremantle, Mayo, Longman, Perth on July 28.

London, England

Prince Harry and Meghan,Duchess of Sussex, will meet Commonwealth youth leaders including representatives from Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji, where they will be touring in October.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Struggling to understand Turnbull’s GST changes? You are not alone… — Jessica Irvine (Sydney Morning Herald): “To understand the mindbogglingly complex fracas erupting over the proper carve up of GST revenue, you need to first understand that carving up a country into states is a pretty arbitrary and messy business to begin with. Before Europeans arrived, Indigenous Australians carved our landmass into more than 500 ‘nations’, each with their own separate languages and cultures.”

Millennial voters go left: Is age now driving the West’s political rage? ($) — Tom Switzer and Charles Jacobs (Australian Financial Review): “Millennials are lurching left in ways that could have profound consequences for Western politics. Since the beginning of the century, there has been a major shift in the political sentiments of young voters in Western democracies. As more people born between 1980 and 1996 have become eligible to vote, the political alignment of younger voters has become disconnected from the overall electorate.

