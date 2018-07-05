The Butler did it: a continued guide to Australia’s political dynasties
Thought we were done looking at Australia's political dynasties? Guess again.
Jul 5, 2018
Thought we were done looking at Australia's political dynasties? Guess again.
Mark Butler
Georgina Downer, preselected as the Liberal candidate for the seat of Mayo, is looking less and less likely to deliver the Downer dynasty its fourth generation of elected officials -- despite turning up at LOTS of press conferences to sagely nod in the background.