Sarah Hanson-Young has the law on her side with this one
A defamation case against David Leyonhjelm would give him all the attention he and his naughty boy mates need to survive.
Jul 4, 2018
A defamation case against David Leyonhjelm would give him all the attention he and his naughty boy mates need to survive.
History will obviously look back unkindly on this little phase, while we await the replacement of neoliberalism by the next big thing. Whether that be the new fascism (fun!) or something a little kinder waits to be seen. How this time will be labelled we don’t yet know, but I’m thinking the Age of the Naughty Little Boy might be in the running.
Ranging from the fantastical Donald and Kim show, through the pseudo-intellects of Jordan Peterson and numbing antics of Milo Yiannopoulos, all the way down to Australia’s sad would-be’s like Mark Latham and, well, most of the night-time line-up on Sky News, Naughty Little Boys are tumbling across the landscape, consuming limitless media oxygen. Each fresh outrage spurs them on; the boundaries of decorum fall like ninepins before their fearless pursuit of the politically incorrect.
2 thoughts on “Sarah Hanson-Young has the law on her side with this one”
I think that crowd-funding might take care of a fair slice of SHY’s legal costs.
Always a dilemma is’nt it?
Ignore them or confront them?
There are arguments in favour of both but given that we can ignore them but the media will not and neither will go away- and it’s not just Murdoch’s mob who exist as an echo chamber for the bigots and nasties, here’s a current ABC headline [*see below] which repeats Leyonhjelm’s words – I reckon it’s probably past time that destructive Abbott, lying Dutton, bigot Bernardi et al were called out for their crap and given a flaming blast of the attention they seek.
In the long run it’s the only way we’ll get rid of these nasties.
*ABC headline 1 hour ago “David Leyonhjelm says Hanson-Young comments are ‘just abuse’ – ABC”