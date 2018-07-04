Sections Menu

Media

Jul 4, 2018

Breaking up the boys’ club: is sports media finally facing its reckoning?

Former AFL great Barry Hall was fired on the spot from Triple M for a joke about sexual assault. Can the station, and the rest of Australian sports culture, live up to this welcome new standard?

Brodie Lancaster

Freelance writer

Share

Triple M Barry Hall

It’s hard to tell who’s worse: the guy who says it, the guys who laugh at it, or the guys listening at home who can’t understand why it’s such a big deal. All three were involved when Barry Hall, the former AFL giant, joked about an obstetrician sexually assaulting Erinn Byrne, the pregnant wife of Leigh Montagna, with whom Hall was commentating during a Friday night broadcast on Triple M.

Hall was removed from his role immediately, and the station’s head of content Mike Fitzpatrick issued a statement condemning the conversation. Sports journalist Damian Barrett described what Hall said as a “disgusting and offensive comment” on Triple M the following day.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Media

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close