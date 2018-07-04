Breaking up the boys’ club: is sports media finally facing its reckoning?

It’s hard to tell who’s worse: the guy who says it, the guys who laugh at it, or the guys listening at home who can’t understand why it’s such a big deal. All three were involved when Barry Hall, the former AFL giant, joked about an obstetrician sexually assaulting Erinn Byrne, the pregnant wife of Leigh Montagna, with whom Hall was commentating during a Friday night broadcast on Triple M.

Hall was removed from his role immediately, and the station’s head of content Mike Fitzpatrick issued a statement condemning the conversation. Sports journalist Damian Barrett described what Hall said as a “disgusting and offensive comment” on Triple M the following day.