Side View: regime change and its discontents

IT’S THE ECONOMY, STUPID

A different take on the coming trade war: China’s trade surplus with the United States is a problem for it, not for the US. Meanwhile China’s vast economic expansion in Malaysia is likely to face a more difficult future under the country’s new government.

Poor wage growth isn’t just a problem here; The Economist explains why we need high wage growth across the developed world, but is a job guarantee the answer? Lawrence Summers says not (and shows how poorly performing the apparently barnstorming US employment market really is). Plus, how did Gross Domestic Product become a meaningful measure of human achievement?