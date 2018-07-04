The federal parliamentary press gallery will boycott the Pacific Islands Forum if the Nauruan government doesn't reverse a ban on visas for ABC journalists. Nauru, which is hosting the forum, said on Monday it would not grant visas to ABC journalists for the event, which Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will attend.

In a statement, gallery president David Crowe said they had acted in good faith to nominate three journalists to cover the forum and share their work with other media organisations, including an ABC camera operator.