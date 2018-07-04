Sections Menu

Jul 4, 2018

Press gallery to boycott forum over Nauru ABC ban

News Corp journalists are, however, tweeting against the boycott.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

The federal parliamentary press gallery will boycott the Pacific Islands Forum if the Nauruan government doesn't reverse a ban on visas for ABC journalists. Nauru, which is hosting the forum, said on Monday it would not grant visas to ABC journalists for the event, which Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will attend.

In a statement, gallery president David Crowe said they had acted in good faith to nominate three journalists to cover the forum and share their work with other media organisations, including an ABC camera operator.

