Jul 4, 2018

Media Files: Rowan Dean off Medical Journal of Australia board

The Australian Medical Journal has announced that it has removed Sky News presenter Rowan Dean from its board.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Rowan Dean booted from AMPco board, Melania Trump's payday, the "Hand of Jord" saves England, and other media tidbits of the day.

Rowan Dean off medical journal board. The Medical Journal of Australia has distanced itself from Sky News presenter Rowan Dean, who was hosting Senator David Leyonhjelm on his Sunday program to repeat abuse of Senator Sarah Hanson-Young. Dean, until Saturday, was on the board of AMPCo, the publishing arm of the Australian Medical Association which publishes the MJA. His term ended on June 30, and an MJA spokeswoman told Crikey the journal had been receiving questions about its relationship with Dean after the Sky News segment became news.

