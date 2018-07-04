Sections Menu

News

Jul 4, 2018

Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

No more world cup games until the quarters start late on Thursday night. Tennis from Wimbledon is on -- Federer plays tonight on Seven. Last night was Seven’s night, and Nine and T

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

Share

No more world cup games until the quarters start late on Thursday night. Tennis from Wimbledon is on -- Federer plays tonight on Seven. Last night was Seven’s night, and Nine and Ten did well in the demos. MasterChef managed 1.12 million viewers nationally; House Rules, 1.08 million. 

For the third time this week the World Cup has provided more drama than you’d see in a decade of Home and Away or Wentworth -- a penalty shootout this morning between Colombia and England after extra time saw the Poms move into the quarters where they play Sweden.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in News

You may also like

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close