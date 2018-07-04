Banned telecom Huawei is bidding to run Australia’s 5G, and we shouldn’t try to stop it
Even if the national security concerns are true, blocking Huawei from providing 5G would be a logistical nightmare for Australia.
Jul 4, 2018
Even if the national security concerns are true, blocking Huawei from providing 5G would be a logistical nightmare for Australia.
Previously blacklisted telecom Huawei and fellow Chinese vendor ZTE are two of five companies bidding for Telstra’s core 5G network, Crikey has learned.
These include Finland’s Nokia, Sweden’s Ericsson and Korea’s Samsung. Ericsson won the test-of-concept network rolled out for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Since then, Telstra has been testing the other companies out of the same exchange.