Sections Menu

Federal

Jul 4, 2018

Banned telecom Huawei is bidding to run Australia’s 5G, and we shouldn’t try to stop it

Even if the national security concerns are true, blocking Huawei from providing 5G would be a logistical nightmare for Australia.

Michael Sainsbury — Freelance correspondent in Asia and <em>Little Red Blog</em> Editor

Michael Sainsbury

Freelance correspondent in Asia and Little Red Blog Editor

Share

Previously blacklisted telecom Huawei and fellow Chinese vendor ZTE are two of five companies bidding for Telstra’s core 5G network, Crikey has learned.

These include Finland’s Nokia, Sweden’s Ericsson and Korea’s Samsung. Ericsson won the test-of-concept network rolled out for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Since then, Telstra has been testing the other companies out of the same exchange.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Federal

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close