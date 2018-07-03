Razer: plenty of people saw Ocasio-Cortez’s win coming

Last Monday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had no Wikipedia page. Last Tuesday, this 28-year-old candidate for New York’s 14th congressional district took the primary against a 56-year-old Democratic Party incumbent. Last Wednesday, it was only natural that traditional news media begin to “analyse” a victory they had not seen coming as one that "no one” had seen coming at all. Who could have possibly known that Joe Crowley, a DC creature of very finite charm, would be unseated by the first person who bothered to challenge his market-friendly rule in 20 years?

Well there was Glenn Greenwald over at The Intercept, Jeremy Scahill over at The Intercept, then Aída Chávez and Ryan Grim, also over at, ahem, The Intercept. The Young Turks, a youth-focused and crowd-funded YouTube news channel, was another “no one” to have seen the victory coming. Former TV star and current New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon had also seen it coming.