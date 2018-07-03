Palestinian Authority’s violent new era of stifling free speech

Israel has consistently demonstrated that it will stop at nothing to maintain its 50-year military colonisation of the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Its partner in crime: the Palestinian Authority.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) was established under the 1994 Oslo Accords as an interim body responsible for governing 18% of land in the West Bank. Contrary to the unfulfilled promise of a "temporary" five-year period before the establishment of a Palestinian state, 24 years later the PA is desperately clinging to retain the minimal power they hold. This is now coming at the expense of the Palestinian people.