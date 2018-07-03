Palestinian Authority’s violent new era of stifling free speech
As the Palestinian Authority scrambles to maintain political power, it's engaging in violent attacks on Palestinians expressing dissent. Who does this action really benefit?
Jul 3, 2018
Israel has consistently demonstrated that it will stop at nothing to maintain its 50-year military colonisation of the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Its partner in crime: the Palestinian Authority.
The Palestinian Authority (PA) was established under the 1994 Oslo Accords as an interim body responsible for governing 18% of land in the West Bank. Contrary to the unfulfilled promise of a "temporary" five-year period before the establishment of a Palestinian state, 24 years later the PA is desperately clinging to retain the minimal power they hold. This is now coming at the expense of the Palestinian people.