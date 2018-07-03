Sections Menu

Jul 3, 2018

Mexico’s populist victory driven by crime and compensation

The landslide election of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is less an endorsement of policies as a repudiation of decades of violence and corruption.

Professor Damien Kingsbury

Crikey international affairs commentator

Following a global trend against the status quo, Mexicans have overwhelmingly voted in favour of a populist as their new president. The election of former Mexico City mayor, leftist Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with 53% of vote in a five cornered contest, represents an overwhelming rejection of Mexico’s slide into profound violence and corruption.

In 2017, under outgoing President Enrique Peña Nieto of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Mexico’s murder rate soared past 29,000, with more than 200,000 killed over the past decade. More than 130 political candidates were murdered during the nation-wide elections.

