Following a global trend against the status quo, Mexicans have overwhelmingly voted in favour of a populist as their new president. The election of former Mexico City mayor, leftist Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with 53% of vote in a five cornered contest, represents an overwhelming rejection of Mexico’s slide into profound violence and corruption.

In 2017, under outgoing President Enrique Peña Nieto of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Mexico’s murder rate soared past 29,000, with more than 200,000 killed over the past decade. More than 130 political candidates were murdered during the nation-wide elections.