Jul 3, 2018

Melbourne Press Club draws fresh claims of being closed to outsiders

The accusation that the Melbourne Press Club is a "bloke's club" is nothing new, but recent board elections have brought it into relief once more.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Melbourne press club

The Melbourne Press Club (MPC) is facing fresh accusations of being a closed circle following last week's Annual General Meeting vote on its board members.

Indigenous journalist, Guardian Australia columnist, and occasional Crikey contributor Jack Latimore was nominated for one of 20 positions, and would have been the only person of colour on the board, which has roughly two men to every woman. Instead, the Birpai man and former daily editor of IndigenousX says he was encouraged not to run, and spoken down to when he attended the AGM vote. MPC CEO Mark Baker said, to his knowledge, no one involved with the MPC had encouraged Latimore to withdraw his nomination. 

