ABC journalists blocked from Nauru, journalists try to sort the trolls from the people who will actually try to murder them, Domain gets a Google head, and other media tidbits of the day.

Nauru bans ABC. The Nauruan government has blocked the ABC from attending the Pacific Islands Forum, which Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will be attending. In a statement from the Nauruan Government yesterday, it said no journalists from the ABC would be granted a visa, "under any circumstances, due to this organisation's blatant interference in Nauru's domestic politics prior to the 2016 election, harassment of and lack of respect towards our President in Australia, false and defamatory allegations against members of our Government, and continued biased and false reporting about our country."