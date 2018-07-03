Sections Menu

Jul 3, 2018

Dreyfus and Carr revealed bugging first — so why have K and Collaery been charged?

The prosecution of Bernard Collaery and Witness K for revealing the bugging of Timor-Leste overlooks that Bob Carr and Mark Dreyfus revealed espionage claims first, and reckoned the allegations "weren't new".

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

The government's handpicked Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions, Sarah McNaughton (of the trade union royal commission fame), might have to cast her net a little wider in her prosecution of Bernard Collaery and Witness K over revelations that ASIS illegally bugged the Time-Leste cabinet.

Not merely does her prosecution inexplicably -- and very conveniently for the government -- omit Bernard Collaery's discussions with News Corp journalist Leo Shanahan and focus exclusively on his interactions with ABC journalists and producers, it seems to ignore that the entire story about our spying on Timor-Leste was revealed even earlier than the Australian story by Bob Carr and Mark Dreyfus on May 3, 2013. In a media release they said:

