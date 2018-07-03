Sections Menu

Jul 3, 2018

Meaty tales and Labor luminaries as Bob Carr launches bootstraps memoir

Carr's 'hymn to public life' was launched among some of the biggest names in Labor of the last half century.

Margot Saville — <em>Crikey</em> Sydney reporter

Margot Saville

Crikey Sydney reporter

Former Labor Premier Bob Carr told an intriguing story about himself at this morning’s launch of his latest book, Run for your Life. At the end of his first year at university, while bushwalking in the Blue Mountains, he’d entered a local restaurant and asked the waitress for a “chicken”.

Bemused, she went out to the kitchen and brought out a chicken breast in a paper bag. “I meant to eat here,” he replied. Bob, from the working-class Sydney suburb of Matraville, had never been inside a restaurant and didn’t know that you sat down and read a menu. “That was the background that I came from.”

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Meaty tales and Labor luminaries as Bob Carr launches bootstraps memoir

  1. The Curmudgeon

    One presumes that the lunch was at a Chinese restaurant.

