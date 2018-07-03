Sections Menu

Jul 3, 2018

Aussie household incomes take another hit despite the boom

The pattern of Australia's household income asks an interesting question: is it worse to have a financial crisis or a Coalition government?

Alan Austin — Freelance journalist

Alan Austin

Freelance journalist

Families feeling the squeeze -- between bills that keep going up and incomes that don’t -- are not imagining it. The Australia Bureau of Statistics has released figures showing family incomes in steady decline.

The bizarre thing is that this is happening while corporations are generating record profits, top end salaries are at all-time highs, Treasurer Scott Morrison is bragging about national income and the whole world is in a strong upswing in trade, jobs and economic growth. "Household gross disposable income" measures the cash Australian families and individuals receive from all sources -- jobs, investments and other streams -- after paying taxes and the Medicare levy.

