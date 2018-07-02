Labor MP says China needs to control the global media, among other things
A NSW Labor MP has demonstrated that there remain politicians who are eager to parrot China's talking points.
Shaoquett Moselmane
At a time when foreign interference is at the front and centre of the political agenda, a NSW Labor MP has delivered an extraordinary speech parroting Beijing's narrative of Western victimisation and the need for a "new world order" in which China will "force a change to the rules".
How long would our friend Shaoquett be around, if he tried to make a speech offering the opposite point of view in China. As we appear to have free speech in Australia, I have the right to call him a Chinese puppet, along with Bob Carr.
Mr Keane
I have long admired your work but I fear that increasingly your views on China have become seriously over the top. We in Australia are building a dangerous situation that risks a backlash against Chinese at a time when we over a million of our citizens are of Chinese origin and a quarter million Chinese students. The way you now write about anyone who does not share your views of the Chinese regime is scary in this context. In this latest case you did not counter the politicians argument but simply denounced in a seriously dangerous manner. Continue your criticism if you wish but argue do nor merely denounce!
China has merely reiterated a two thousand year truth(to them). It is the middle kingdom. The font of all that is wise and good. Not even Genghiz Khan was considered a suitable candidate to be the yellow emperor, so he conquered them instead.
The fact that an obscure Labor politician in NSW, a Mr Shaoquette Moselmane, has made a weak witted speech praising the current Chinese thinking should be put to one side for future reference. There will come a time when he will look vacuous.
I fail to see why the amount of Chinese in Australia would seriously impinge on our national identity. Unless, of course, we aim to follow our ancestors by being Pig Iron Bob’s dutiful anglofiles or LBJ’s dutiful little American lovers.
So do you agree that Chinese control of the media is a good thing? Explain what was wrong with Keane’s argument? Ironically, your criticism is simply a denouncement which is the entire point you make about the story.
Lastly, your point about criticising China as “building a dangerous situation” is telling. Talking truth about a foreign government meddling in this country’s affairs is not the same as encouraging a backlash to Chinese students. That is a vastly inflated claim. Should we see wrong and remain silent in case we infuriate a repressive regime?
Let’s face a few facts about China, without them our trade looks rather pathetic and all those cheap goodies built with slave labour will dry up. Not to mention that China is about 20% of the global population and this paranoid whining about Chinese has to stop. The cold war is over yet Bernard sounds more and more like he’s auditioning for a gig over at the Australian.
He didn’t stumble into the wrong party did he?
This foolishly romantic view of a ruthless government with regional domination on its agenda is both dangerous and incredibly naive.
Great powers are ruthless and pursue their own agendas without caring which ants they step on. Australia’s 25 million people would be enough to populate one large Chinese city. We only matter to them for the produce we sell them. The other super power doesn’t care about smaller countries either, especially but not solely under the present administration. Australians need to learn the survival tactic of playing off one great power against another wherever possible and bending with the wind where necessary. I think it’s the Thais who have a saying that rigid, unbending trees get uprooted in a typhoon whereas bamboo bends and survives. Thailand, of course, was the one Southeast Asian country (apart from Aceh in today’s Indonesia) that never succumbed to Western colonial rule.
Thank God someone around here has got the intelligence to bring to bear on this issue.
Australia has buckley’s of perusing an independent line. America has garrisoned the world and we are their vassels.