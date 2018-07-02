Media Files: Producer takes fall for Outsiders outrage

Sexist slur sees Sky News producer suspended, The Capital defies shooter, the ABC tells staff to "talk straight", and other media tidbits of the day.

Producer takes fall for Outsiders. Sky News has suspended a producer after one part of the usual "no holds barred" Outsiders program gained some attention on social media (largely due to being noticed by Shannon Molloy in a Qantas lounge). The show was Mark Latham's most recent ongoing media gig, until he was sacked for calling a schoolboy "gay" on-air last year.