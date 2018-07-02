Sections Menu

Jul 2, 2018

Media Files: Producer takes fall for Outsiders outrage

A Sky News producer has taken the fall for featuring a sexist on-air text strap during an interview with Senator David Leyonhjelm.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Sexist slur sees Sky News producer suspended, The Capital defies shooter, the ABC tells staff to "talk straight", and other media tidbits of the day.

Producer takes fall for OutsidersSky News has suspended a producer after one part of the usual "no holds barred" Outsiders program gained some attention on social media (largely due to being noticed by Shannon Molloy in a Qantas lounge). The show was Mark Latham's most recent ongoing media gig, until he was sacked for calling a schoolboy "gay" on-air last year.

