Having lost the superannuation war, is big business blowing it up?
The government and big business have lost their war on behalf of retail superannuation. Are they now thinking of destroying the entire system?
Jul 2, 2018
The government and big business have lost their war on behalf of retail superannuation. Are they now thinking of destroying the entire system?
Former Liberal Party federal director and Business Council executive Andrew Bragg
Big business has lost the superannuation war. The exit of most of the big banks from wealth management and financial planning, the banking royal commission and the Productivity Commission's finding that industry super funds outperform retail super funds have capped off a steady decline in retail super's fortunes since the Abbott government failed to repeal Labor's Future of Financial Advice reforms.
2 thoughts on “Having lost the superannuation war, is big business blowing it up?”
Hardly surprising that the Liberal Party and it’s Cheersquad in the BCA are taking his approach, it’s always been the conservative way to try and destroy anything that you can’t privatise or control.
It seems that the Right and big business (often regrettably the same thing) have no concern for their credibility. The credibility of business generally has taken several very damaging hits – the Hayne RC, the Dreamworld coroner’s inquiry, the prosecutions of the CBA, ANZ etc. However, credibility seems to matter little to this mob of self-interested rent seeking leeches on society. When all is lost, they resort to school yard tactics of ‘look over there’ – its a ‘Labor conspiracy’ (interesting since the LNP-business conspiracy has been disastrous for Australian society), its an ‘attack on Free Speech’ (ie the freedom to spread bullshit and insidious propaganda).
They seem incapable of understanding that no thinking person believes the propaganda of the Right and big business. That they cannot figure out where they went wrong damns them as dangerous idiots.