Sections Menu

Justice

Jul 2, 2018

Legislating the confessional: when does the church have to report abuse?

Churches have previously been exempt from having to report their knowledge of child abuse. In the aftermath of the royal commission, what's being done?

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

Share

Philip Wilson Catholic Church

Archbishop of Adelaide, Philip Wilson, who was found guilty of covering up child abuse.

The royal commission into institutional child sexual abuse identified, among many areas, one thing that allowed abuse to continue in the Catholic Church: the confessional. Perpetrators had somewhere they could go, be absolved of what they had done, and face no further action.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Justice

You may also like

Topics

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Legislating the confessional: when does the church have to report abuse?

  1. crakeka

    It is simple.
    Unless the churches agree to the mandatory notification of abuse by all with access to, or responsibility for children, they should not be allowed oversight on any children’s services; schools, youth groups, foster care family support etc
    If this means the entire Catholic Education system then that is what must happen. Oversight of the Catholic systemic schools should then be taken over and become the responsibility of the State.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close