Legislating the confessional: when does the church have to report abuse?
Churches have previously been exempt from having to report their knowledge of child abuse. In the aftermath of the royal commission, what's being done?
Jul 2, 2018
Churches have previously been exempt from having to report their knowledge of child abuse. In the aftermath of the royal commission, what's being done?
Archbishop of Adelaide, Philip Wilson, who was found guilty of covering up child abuse.
The royal commission into institutional child sexual abuse identified, among many areas, one thing that allowed abuse to continue in the Catholic Church: the confessional. Perpetrators had somewhere they could go, be absolved of what they had done, and face no further action.
One thought on “Legislating the confessional: when does the church have to report abuse?”
It is simple.
Unless the churches agree to the mandatory notification of abuse by all with access to, or responsibility for children, they should not be allowed oversight on any children’s services; schools, youth groups, foster care family support etc
If this means the entire Catholic Education system then that is what must happen. Oversight of the Catholic systemic schools should then be taken over and become the responsibility of the State.