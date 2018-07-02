Last week was dominated by news of Witness K and his lawyer Bernard Collaery, but what does the prosecution signal in a larger sense? Crikey readers respond. Plus, some differing viewpoints on the New Zealand teenager being held in adult detention.

Glen Davis writes: Yes, a bad week for Witness K. A worse week for the rule of law. A worse week for Australian citizens. Bernard Keane has covered it comprehensively. The report addresses the prosecutions, which are public only because the defendants published that. But these prosecutions are the butterfly in the forest…

John Richardson writes: What a truly rotten, despicable, cowardly, unprincipled, corrupt and wicked government we have. Spruiking the latest attack on the fundamental liberties of Australians, Christian Porter claimed that this week’s legislation “sends a strong message to those who would seek to undermine our way of life”. The former prime minister, whose government initiated the singular crimes against our neighbour Timor-Leste, dog-whistles China from a dark corner. The former head of ASIS technical operations and his lawyer, former ACT attorney-general Bernard Collaery, who exposed those crimes, are persecuted for acting honourably.

To its public shame, there is not a member of this current counterfeit government or the opposition who could aspire to lick the boots of either of these real Australians. And what is “our way of life” worth in the hands of such a dreadful, disgraceful mob?

Paul Guy writes: Come on Bill Shorten, here is a chance to differentiate yourself from the Tories. Howard and Downer should be in court, NOT Collaery and Witness K. Grow a spine, Bill.

Chris Gulland writes: I am deeply ashamed of individuals in our government for authorising such action. There was no national emergency; the only goal of the “operation” was to benefit Australia’s commercial interests and gain an advantage over a fledgling state that needed all the help it could get. Let’s hope we can put a little sunshine (to paraphrase Malcolm) on this whole sordid matter. Compare the mainstream media silence on this compared to our ball-tampering attempts a couple of months ago. Proud to be a Crikey subscriber!

Dke writes: I don’t know where to start, but I admire your efforts; all the more so because you use “fulsome” properly. Keep the spotlight on Border Farce from as many angles as possible.

Form1Planet writes: Thank you for pursuing this, Rebekah. I’ve emailed my MP in Melbourne to try and bring more attention to this case. Is there anything else a random bystander can do?

Kyle writes: Let me tell you what isn’t fun as an adult New Zealander putting up with fellow migrants from New Zealand to Australia: it’s explaining how some New Zealanders seem to think that the laws of this country shouldn’t apply to them.

The fact is that a 17-year-old New Zealand citizen male was moved from juvenile detention to immigration detention. The minister for immigration has the power under section 116 of the Immigration Act to cause this to happen. The legislature in Australia is voted for by Australians and enacts legislation for life in Australia. Non-Australians, including New Zealanders, do not have a say in how Australia votes or legislates, and that when we come to live here we choose to live by Australian laws.

Apparently the 17 yo male “considers” Australia his home and “wants” to stay here, notwithstanding that he has spent the great majority of his life living in his native New Zealand. The fact is that what he “considers” or “wants” is not the relevant consideration here.

It is our willingness to abide by Australian law that determines our continued eligibility to reside lawfully here.

Rais writes: As a taxpayer for well over 50 years, I would like to see the tax dollars I pay used constructively. “Justice” should have a constructive purpose. I’m sorry but “punishment” is not a constructive purpose. If some people want to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars per year per offender to exact revenge from damaged people who, on release, have nowhere to live, no skills to offer on the labour market and no experience of anything but what they were doing before they were sentenced, by all means they can spend their money punishing them. I’d like to see my money used to improve people’s safety and give hope to those without hope.

