Bill Shorten's much derided taxation back flip was really just a test of Labor's nebulous faction politics.
Jul 2, 2018
Bill Shorten’s back flip on midsize business tax cuts generated a torrent of ink last week, but almost none of it focused on the real reason for both the initiative itself, and its embarrassing reversal at the hands of shadow cabinet. Which is, of course, that the policy had nothing to do with policy at all. It was simply another in the increasingly humiliating series of ritual dances that the would-be next prime minister must perform in order to satisfy his unlikely alliance stablemates, the CFMMEU and related "industrial left" groupings.
The push for a bit of old-skool class warfare was wholly internally focused: a test shot to see how much authority Shorten has. The killing of it in shadow cabinet was an equally abrupt response -- not a lot. That a Labor leader from the Catholic right has a high-corporate tax policy knocked on the head by the Victorian Socialist Left and National Left shows how devoid of content the war of position is.
Aside from the stupid media I can’t find a single ordinary person who gives a shit about company tax, they just want more schools, hospitals, NDIS funded, a pay rise
“Organised” is not a descriptor I would use regarding the organised crime section of the health sector, based on its performances in public over recent years.
More Labor bashing from this correspondent…why am I not surprised?
It must have escaped your notice, Guy…in the latest Newspoll out today, 52% thought Bill Shorten SHOULD remove the tax reduction for those companies with a turnover between $10M and $50M when Labor returns to government. Only 37% disagreed. Last time I looked, 52% was a majority!!
So…whoever the drongos are who made him change his mind, they are dead wrong, wrong, wrong.
Keep up the attack…you’ll get it right one day!!!
I can’t keep up with the internal dynamics of the ALP – life is way too short.
I can comment on the politics, tho. Whatever Shorten said or didn’t say, he should have checked with his caucus beforehand. After Rudd and Abbott applied the blowtorch to their own tender bits, he had them as prime examples on how NOT to float thought bubbles. Mr Shorten deserves every bit of heat he managed to generate.
Valuable lesson for the future.