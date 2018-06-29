Sections Menu

Jun 29, 2018

Media Files: Veteran ABC journalist and presenter Liz Jackson dies

Journalist and presenter Liz Jackson has passed away after a well-documented battle with Parkinson's disease. She is being remembered as an inspirational, fearless journalist.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Liz Jackson media file

Farewelling Liz Jackson, Samantha Maiden moves on from Sky, Optus can't apologise enough, and other media tidbits of the day.

Vale Liz Jackson. Highly respected journalist and presenter Liz Jackson has died in her sleep in Greece. Jackson documented her accelerating Parkinson's disease in an award-winning film aired on Four Corners last year. She is being remembered as an inspirational, fearless journalist.

