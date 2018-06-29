Media Files: Veteran ABC journalist and presenter Liz Jackson dies

Farewelling Liz Jackson, Samantha Maiden moves on from Sky, Optus can't apologise enough, and other media tidbits of the day.

Vale Liz Jackson. Highly respected journalist and presenter Liz Jackson has died in her sleep in Greece. Jackson documented her accelerating Parkinson's disease in an award-winning film aired on Four Corners last year. She is being remembered as an inspirational, fearless journalist.