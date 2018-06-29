Sections Menu

Federal

Jun 29, 2018

Labor stands shoulder to shoulder with Turnbull on Timor Leste cover-up

As the prosecution of Witness K and Bernard Collaery shows, the establishment of a police state in Australia is a bipartisan affair.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

Share

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten leave an RSL Centenary gathering in Melbourne, Monday, June 6, 2016. The RSL has called for bipartisan support for a plan to re-establish a national centre for military and veteran health. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Only one person has ever been jailed in relation to the CIA's torture program. Not the people who designed it. Not the torturers or managers of the "black sites" where it was carried out. Not even the people responsible for Afghan man Gul Rahman being tortured to death in Afghanistan. The person jailed for it was John Kiriakou, a former CIA officer. What did he do? He blew the whistle on the program, when the CIA was trying to cover it up and deny it existed. Kiriakou was jailed by the administration of the sainted Barack Obama.

Similarly, no one has ever been jailed -- or even subjected to disciplinary action, or censure -- for one of the most sordid moments in Australia's intelligence history, the bugging of the Timorese cabinet by ASIS at the behest of Alexander Downer. The goal of the "operation" was to benefit Australia's commercial interests and gain an advantage over a fledgling state that needed all the help it could get to become viable after decades of occupation and a violent transition to independence. Instead, we sent spies in to bug them. It's Alexander Downer's legacy from all those years as foreign minister, that and outsourcing Australia's foreign policy to the Bush White House.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Federal

You may also like

Topics

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Labor stands shoulder to shoulder with Turnbull on Timor Leste cover-up

  1. Paul Guy

    Come on Bill Shorten, here is a chance to differentiate yourself from the Tories.
    Howard and Downer should be in court, NOT Collaery and Witness K.
    Grow a spine Bill.

  2. Nudiefish

    The Liberals are the natural party for the boot on the back of the neck. I expect nothing less from them; they are savages in expensive suits. No crime is too small for them to wade into.

    However, the Labor Party, I used to expect so much more. The Party of Chiefly, Curtin and Whitlam – they have descended from the mountain top into hell, haven’t they?

    So, the voters are deserting the major parties? Quelle fooking surprise.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close