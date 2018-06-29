Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Seven’s night even though the Swannies were beaten by the Tigers (or perhaps its because the Tigers won?). It attracted 788,000 nationally on Seven and 274,000 on Foxtel, well ahead of the NRL game where the Dragons won over the Eels, attracting 631,000 viewers on Nine and 204,000 on Foxtel. Masterchef on Ten actually did better than the sport, with 1.04 million viewers and was number one in 25 to 54s. Seven won the overall demos. The ABC’s 7.30 had its lowest metro audience for years -- 382,000 last night. The national audience (605,000) used to be a low figure for the metro markets.

In regional markets Seven's 6pm News was on top with 574,000, then Seven News/Today Tonight with 486,000. The 5.30pm bit of The Chase Australia was third with 377,000, then A Current Affair with 364,000 and the pm Nine News was fifth with 345,000.