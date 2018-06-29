Sections Menu

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Jun 29, 2018

Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Bad news for the ABC.

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

Share

Seven’s night even though the Swannies were beaten by the Tigers (or perhaps its because the Tigers won?). It attracted 788,000 nationally on Seven and 274,000 on Foxtel, well ahead of the NRL game where the Dragons won over the Eels, attracting 631,000 viewers on Nine and 204,000 on Foxtel. Masterchef on Ten actually did better than the sport, with 1.04 million viewers and was number one in 25 to 54s. Seven won the overall demos. The ABC’s 7.30 had its lowest metro audience for years -- 382,000 last night. The national audience (605,000) used to be a low figure for the metro markets.

In regional markets Seven's 6pm News was on top with 574,000, then Seven News/Today Tonight with 486,000. The 5.30pm bit of The Chase Australia was third with 377,000, then A Current Affair with 364,000 and the pm Nine News was fifth with 345,000.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close