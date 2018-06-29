At a time when the government has launched a full-scale war on the ABC over its journalism, the decision of the government's hand-picked Director of Public Prosecutions -- former Trade Union Royal Commission counsel Sarah McNaughton -- to charge Canberra lawyer Bernard Collaery for talking to the ABC raises serious questions about the agenda behind the prosecution.

In addition to facing a charge of conspiring with Witness K to reveal the illegal bugging of the Timorese government by the Australian Secret Intelligence Service under Alexander Downer in 2004, Collaery is being charged with illegally communicating information via interviews or conversations with a number of ABC journalists and producers: Emma Alberici, Peter Lloyd, Connor Duffy, Marian Wilkinson, and Peter Cronau.