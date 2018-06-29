Let me tell you what isn’t fun as an adult immigrant from New Zealand to Australia. It's not just the whacky, bitey spider-snake things; it's explaining the seemingly limitless powers of Peter Dutton, Border Force and Home Affairs to my colleagues back home.
3 thoughts on “Dear Border Force, we’d love a straight answer about the NZ teen you have detained”
I don’t know where to start, but I admire your efforts, all the more so because you use “fulsome” properly. Keep the spotlight on BorderFarce from as many angles as possible.
Rebekah, I think you should start with Winston Peters.
Herr Dutton and Turnbull don’t have hearts so don’t expect any sympathy from either of them. Good luck. I hope H survives intact.