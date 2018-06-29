Sections Menu

Justice

Jun 29, 2018

Dear Border Force, we’d love a straight answer about the NZ teen you have detained

Condemnation is kicking up across the ditch about a 17-year-old boy being held in adult detention. But Australian Border Force don't seem interested in offering real explanation.

Rebekah Holt

Freelance journalist

Share

wire fence

Let me tell you what isn’t fun as an adult immigrant from New Zealand to Australia. It's not just the whacky, bitey spider-snake things; it's explaining the seemingly limitless powers of Peter Dutton, Border Force and Home Affairs to my colleagues back home.

In the last week since I told you about the NZ teen locked up in the adult Melbourne Immigration Transit Accommodation, I have appeared on NZ TV and written another piece trying to explain the whole mess. And readers, I have really tried. I asked Border Force more than ten questions about this minor in the last week, and received only this piece of fulsome bullshit that answers none of the questions I asked:

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Justice

You may also like

Topics

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “Dear Border Force, we’d love a straight answer about the NZ teen you have detained

  1. dke

    I don’t know where to start, but I admire your efforts, all the more so because you use “fulsome” properly. Keep the spotlight on BorderFarce from as many angles as possible.

  2. dke

    I don’t know where to start, but I admire your efforts, all the more so because you use “fulsome” properly. Keep the spotlight on BorderFarce from as many angles as possible.

  3. Paul Guy

    Rebekah, I think you should start with Winston Peters.
    Herr Dutton and Turnbull don’t have hearts so don’t expect any sympathy from either of them. Good luck. I hope H survives intact.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close