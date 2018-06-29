Dear Border Force, we’d love a straight answer about the NZ teen you have detained

Let me tell you what isn’t fun as an adult immigrant from New Zealand to Australia. It's not just the whacky, bitey spider-snake things; it's explaining the seemingly limitless powers of Peter Dutton, Border Force and Home Affairs to my colleagues back home.

In the last week since I told you about the NZ teen locked up in the adult Melbourne Immigration Transit Accommodation, I have appeared on NZ TV and written another piece trying to explain the whole mess. And readers, I have really tried. I asked Border Force more than ten questions about this minor in the last week, and received only this piece of fulsome bullshit that answers none of the questions I asked: