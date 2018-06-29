Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez learns of her victory in the Democratic primaries

Highs and lows and thrills and spills for progressives in the US at the moment. In the Democratic primaries ahead of the mid-term elections, the left swept a whole series of positions, the most high-profile being the New York state 14th district, covering Queens and the Bronx, where veteran machine Democrat Joe Crowley, lined up as next House speaker, was knocked off by a 28 year-old socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Crowley was reasonably progressive, but he was also Wall Street backed, and well out of touch with his ultra-safe district, who turfed him 57% to 42%, even though he outspent his opponent $3 million to $300,000. Elsewhere, social democrats to socialists took other nominations like the Colorado governorship race, a sign that the mood wasn’t confined to the big cities.