Jun 29, 2018

America’s political roller coaster isn’t slowing down anytime soon

With socialists filling Democrat tickets and a (comparatively) progressive Supreme Court judge standing down, it's all swings and roundabouts for America's beleaguered progressives.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez learns of her victory in the Democratic primaries

Highs and lows and thrills and spills for progressives in the US at the moment. In the Democratic primaries ahead of the mid-term elections, the left swept a whole series of positions, the most high-profile being the New York state 14th district, covering Queens and the Bronx, where veteran machine Democrat Joe Crowley, lined up as next House speaker, was knocked off by a 28 year-old socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Crowley was reasonably progressive, but he was also Wall Street backed, and well out of touch with his ultra-safe district, who turfed him 57% to 42%, even though he outspent his opponent $3 million to $300,000. Elsewhere, social democrats to socialists took other nominations like the Colorado governorship race, a sign that the mood wasn’t confined to the big cities.

One thought on “America’s political roller coaster isn’t slowing down anytime soon

  1. Sleuth

    Sorry Guy, with Trump on the nose, how is it, that you’re predicting an even larger majority for the Republicans in the Senate?
    Unless the”GOP” are going to rise from the ashes, or something else, even more remarkable.

