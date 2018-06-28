New Zealand defies the hawks to maintain low interest rates
According to inflation hawks, Australia is alone in not lifting interest rates. It seems no one told the New Zealanders.
Phil Lowe, RBA governor
As we noted earlier this week, the inflation hawks have been having a good old screech at the Financial Review arguing that the rest of the world is raising interest rates so we should too, to wean decadent Australians off easy money -- even though there's scant evidence the rest of the world is rushing to tighten monetary policy outside the US.