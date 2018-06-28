Media Files: Rebel Wilson ordered to pay Bauer back

Rebel Wilson's fortunes turn, Ten's Pointless remake, Buffet dumps papers, and other media tidbits of the day.

Rebel Wilson to pay back millions. Actor Rebel Wilson has been ordered to pay back the damages she was awarded for defamation by Bauer Media. The record damages payout of $4.5 million was reduced on appeal, and yesterday a court ruled she needed to pay back $4.1 million including interest -- it had been handed over within weeks of the original court ruling. Wilson was also ordered to pay 80% of Bauer's legal costs for the appeal. Wilson has commentated much of the appeal process through her Twitter account, but hasn't commented on the latest orders other than to retweet a fan called Allan Allstar (who has 28 followers), who said the decision was a "proper injustice".