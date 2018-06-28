Sections Menu

Culture

Jun 28, 2018

How K-pop is changing the game for the global music industry

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Korean pop bands have recently made history in the US charts. This is just one part of a methodical global expansion.

Alex Watts

Freelance writer

Share

BTS k-pop

Last month, in a staggering achievement for the Korean music industry, South Korean boy band BTS became the first Korean pop (or K-pop) artists to top the US Billboard 200 charts. BTS’ Love Yourself: Tear became the first predominately foreign language album to become number one in 12 years. This has since been followed by BLACKPINK becoming the highest-charting Koren girl group, debuting this week at no. 55. 

Not only are these historical achievements for the genre, it’s a sign of the Korean music industry’s long-term and multi-pronged plans coming to fruition, and significantly, it could be held as an example to the aspirations of other nations’ pop markets.

Free Trial

You've hit members-only content.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Culture

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close