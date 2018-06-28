How K-pop is changing the game for the global music industry

Last month, in a staggering achievement for the Korean music industry, South Korean boy band BTS became the first Korean pop (or K-pop) artists to top the US Billboard 200 charts. BTS’ Love Yourself: Tear became the first predominately foreign language album to become number one in 12 years. This has since been followed by BLACKPINK becoming the highest-charting Koren girl group, debuting this week at no. 55.

Not only are these historical achievements for the genre, it’s a sign of the Korean music industry’s long-term and multi-pronged plans coming to fruition, and significantly, it could be held as an example to the aspirations of other nations’ pop markets.