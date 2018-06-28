Is the ABC the best way to spend public broadcasting money?

Since the government announced it would freeze the ABC's funding in the budget, opponents have focused on restoring that money to the public broadcaster. Labor says it will restore funding, and the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance has labelled the cuts "dangerous and irresponsible", calling for future funding to be guaranteed.

When managing director Michelle Guthrie gave a speech last week defending the ABC, she cited a yet-to-be published Deloitte report that found the public broadcaster contributed $1 billion to the Australian economy. All the debate so far questions whether funding should go into the public broadcaster as it is.