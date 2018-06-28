Sections Menu

Jun 28, 2018

Home Affairs is now writing threatening letters to seven-month-old infants

The practice of writing letters to babies is Kafkaesque in the true sense of that word, but it's the reality of our immigration.

Greg Barns — Barrister and writer

Greg Barns

Barrister and writer

Sam (not his real name) is a seven month old baby whose parents are seeking asylum in Australia, having arrived by boat some years ago. But to the Department of Home Affairs, Sam is a "client" with an application ID and a file number. And in the Kafkaesque world of that department, Sam is treated as though he were an adult.

Earlier this month Sam received a letter from the department. It was written by "Bill" -- officers in this department rarely reveal their surname when they send bad news to migrants. "Bill" works in the "Community Status Resolution" branch of the department. The letter was not addressed to his parents, which would have been sensible since, as adults, they can read, write and comprehend. It was addressed to Sam. No need to read that again, you understood it: the letter from the department was addressed to a seven month old child. 

